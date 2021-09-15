Elixinol Wellness Limited (OTCMKTS:ELLXF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Elixinol Wellness Limited (OTCMKTS:ELLXF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a decrease of 73.0% from the August 15th total of 63,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 129,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Elixinol Wellness stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.07. 47,966 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,890. Elixinol Wellness has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.09 and its 200-day moving average is $0.11.
Elixinol Wellness Company Profile
