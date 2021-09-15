Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) traded down 5.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $137.38 and last traded at $137.42. 40,103 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,400,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $145.37.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EA. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.85.

The stock has a market cap of $38.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.66 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 14.98%.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.46, for a total transaction of $114,768.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.87, for a total transaction of $457,039.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,845 shares of company stock worth $7,224,821. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Motco grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 97.8% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 178 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 122.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 147.1% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 210 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2,566.7% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA)

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

