Electroneum (ETN) Price Hits $0.0257 on Exchanges

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded 12.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0257 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Electroneum has traded 102% higher against the US dollar. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $459.75 million and $4.89 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Electroneum alerts:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 68.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 37% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 31.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000018 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 230.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

ETN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,899,020,949 coins. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Electroneum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.