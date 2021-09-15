Elastos (ELA) Price Hits $5.23

Elastos (CURRENCY:ELA) traded up 24.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. One Elastos coin can now be purchased for $5.23 or 0.00011029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Elastos has a market cap of $101.33 million and approximately $9.87 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Elastos has traded 46.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00005577 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003182 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000024 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000193 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000019 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EveriToken (EVT) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Elastos Profile

Elastos (ELA) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 24,286,696 coins and its circulating supply is 19,379,231 coins. The official message board for Elastos is news.elastos.org . Elastos’ official website is elastos.info . The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain-powered operating system for the SmartWeb. ELA is the intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain. It can be used for trading, investing in digital assets, and paying for blockchain processing fees. “

