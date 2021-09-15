Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Elastic N.V. is a search company. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products which ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis and visualization. Elastic N.V. is based in Mountain View, California. “

Get Elastic alerts:

ESTC has been the topic of several other research reports. upped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Elastic from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Elastic from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Elastic from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.50.

Shares of NYSE ESTC traded up $1.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $160.11. The company had a trading volume of 412,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,685. Elastic has a 52 week low of $97.48 and a 52 week high of $176.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $152.97 and its 200 day moving average is $134.14. The company has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.23 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 26.26% and a negative net margin of 21.54%. The business had revenue of $193.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Elastic news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.18, for a total transaction of $926,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.13, for a total value of $148,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 514,698 shares of company stock valued at $84,959,034. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESTC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Elastic by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 7.3% during the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 5,048,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,443,000 after buying an additional 343,631 shares during the last quarter. XN Exponent Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Elastic by 66.1% in the first quarter. XN Exponent Advisors LLC now owns 963,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,108,000 after acquiring an additional 383,300 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Elastic by 5.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,436,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,974,000 after acquiring an additional 119,190 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 22.7% in the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 454,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,246,000 after acquiring an additional 83,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Elastic (ESTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.