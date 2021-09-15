Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.670-$-0.570 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $808 million-$814 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $789.10 million.Elastic also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $-0.190-$-0.150 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Elastic from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Summit Insights assumed coverage on shares of Elastic in a report on Sunday, June 20th. They set a buy rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Elastic from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Elastic from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elastic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $178.50.

Shares of ESTC stock opened at $160.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.23 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $97.48 and a fifty-two week high of $176.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $152.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.14.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $193.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.21 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 21.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.26%. Elastic’s revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Paul Andrew Appleby sold 7,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $1,209,778.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,781,777.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.13, for a total transaction of $148,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 514,698 shares of company stock worth $84,959,034. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

