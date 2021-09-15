eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.030-$0.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $88.20 million-$89.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $87.10 million.eGain also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.020-$0.050 EPS.

eGain stock opened at $11.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.64. The stock has a market cap of $346.79 million, a P/E ratio of 52.86 and a beta of 0.35. eGain has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $20.88.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. eGain had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 8.89%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that eGain will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of eGain from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.33.

In related news, Director Russell Christine sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total transaction of $230,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total value of $53,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 132,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,426,297.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in eGain by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of eGain by 10.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of eGain during the second quarter worth $116,000. 52.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

