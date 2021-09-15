Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 88,860 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Edgestream Partners L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 67.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 88,860 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its position in Aflac by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 16,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 40,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after buying an additional 13,226 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 57,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after buying an additional 10,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 960.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 19,688 shares during the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aflac alerts:

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $54.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $33.37 and a 52 week high of $57.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.17 and its 200 day moving average is $54.10.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 25.23%. The company had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 26.61%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, increased their price target on Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.83.

In related news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 12,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total value of $660,319.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,268,416.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 34,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total value of $1,983,041.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,202 shares of company stock worth $2,763,647 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Featured Article: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.