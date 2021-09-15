Edgestream Partners L.P. Invests $2.64 Million in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 122,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,639,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DK. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Delek US during the first quarter worth approximately $253,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Delek US by 8.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 681,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,839,000 after buying an additional 52,149 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Delek US by 248.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 124,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after buying an additional 88,788 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in Delek US by 2.7% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 486,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,602,000 after buying an additional 12,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. lifted its position in Delek US by 42.0% during the first quarter. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. now owns 139,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after buying an additional 41,231 shares in the last quarter.

DK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Delek US from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reduced their target price on Delek US from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Tudor Pickering raised Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.08.

Shares of NYSE DK opened at $16.66 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.92 and a 52-week high of $27.38.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 38.01% and a negative net margin of 6.58%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

