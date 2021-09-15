Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $3.50 Million Holdings in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its stake in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) by 166.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 334,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 209,291 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned approximately 0.28% of CoreCivic worth $3,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CoreCivic by 158.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CoreCivic by 295.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in CoreCivic by 181.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 7,219 shares during the last quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CoreCivic during the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in CoreCivic by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CXW opened at $8.74 on Wednesday. CoreCivic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.76 and a fifty-two week high of $12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.97 and a 200-day moving average of $9.26.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. CoreCivic had a positive return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $464.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CXW. Wedbush began coverage on CoreCivic in a report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.85 price target for the company. TheStreet raised CoreCivic from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th.

CoreCivic Profile

CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties segments. The CoreCivic Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.

