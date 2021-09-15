Edgestream Partners L.P. Buys 4,545 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,545 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 13.2% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the first quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.8% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 15,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 3,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.28, for a total value of $786,693.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,688 shares in the company, valued at $3,595,616.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 12,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.57, for a total transaction of $2,210,103.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,873,635.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,643 shares of company stock valued at $3,179,106 in the last quarter. 2.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $205.56 on Wednesday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.79 and a 1 year high of $210.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.17 billion, a PE ratio of 49.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $747.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.06 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 30.92%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

VRSK has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.89.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

