Ecosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ECEZ) Short Interest Up 38,335.2% in August

Ecosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ECEZ) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,102,300 shares, a growth of 38,335.2% from the August 15th total of 49,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 984,376,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Ecosciences stock opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. Ecosciences has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.01.

Ecosciences Company Profile

Ecosciences, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of bioremediation products. It offers tank-eze wastewater tablets, trap-eze grease trap tablets, and wash-eze car wash tablets. It also focuses on building, acquiring, and investing in businesses around ecological and life sciences. The company was founded on May 26, 2010 and is headquartered in Jericho, NY.

