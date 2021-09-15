Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:WAVE) Short Interest Up 583.3% in August

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:WAVE) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, an increase of 583.3% from the August 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 467,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares stock opened at $7.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.08. Eco Wave Power Global AB has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $30.00.

About Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares

Eco Wave Power Global AB is an onshore wave energy technology company which developed a patented, smart and cost-efficient technology for turning ocean and sea waves into green electricity. Eco Wave Power Global AB is based in Sweden.

