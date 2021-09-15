eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by The Goldman Sachs Group

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY)‘s stock had its “positive” rating reissued by The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark increased their price target on eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Bank of America increased their price target on eBay from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on eBay in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on eBay from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.59.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $71.39 on Monday. eBay has a 1-year low of $45.36 and a 1-year high of $77.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.81, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. eBay had a return on equity of 38.34% and a net margin of 115.40%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that eBay will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 2,862 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $222,348.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total value of $56,213.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,014.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,460 shares of company stock worth $5,844,236. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC grew its position in eBay by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 74,850 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $5,255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,899 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in eBay by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 19,609 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 4,022 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in eBay by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 148,131 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $10,401,000 after acquiring an additional 23,617 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in eBay by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 28,585 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in eBay by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,986,389 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $209,673,000 after acquiring an additional 197,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

