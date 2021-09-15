Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, a growth of 404.3% from the August 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust stock opened at $9.46 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.42. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust has a 12 month low of $8.38 and a 12 month high of $10.05.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a $0.034 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 24,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 215,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 37,121 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 17,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 468,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 13,751 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust Company Profile

The Trust’s investment objectives are high current income and to return $9.851 per share (the original net asset value) to holders of common shares on or about October 31, 20222 (“Termination Date”).

