Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, a growth of 404.3% from the August 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust stock opened at $9.46 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.42. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust has a 12 month low of $8.38 and a 12 month high of $10.05.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a $0.034 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust Company Profile
The Trust’s investment objectives are high current income and to return $9.851 per share (the original net asset value) to holders of common shares on or about October 31, 20222 (“Termination Date”).
