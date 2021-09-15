Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $19.25

Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.25 and last traded at $20.31, with a volume of 340515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.27.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EAR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eargo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Eargo from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 8.24 and a quick ratio of 8.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $808.65 million and a P/E ratio of -16.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.91.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.11). Eargo had a negative return on equity of 39.32% and a negative net margin of 52.33%. Analysts predict that Eargo, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Adam Laponis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total transaction of $384,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eargo by 232.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,216,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249,662 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eargo by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,649,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,833,000 after acquiring an additional 784,948 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Eargo by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,405,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,111,000 after acquiring an additional 97,134 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eargo by 764.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,060,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,324,000 after acquiring an additional 937,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eargo by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 968,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,354,000 after acquiring an additional 110,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

About Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR)

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

