Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 6,354 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lowered its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,354 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust accounts for about 1.2% of Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $15,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ironwood Financial llc increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.4% during the second quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.3% during the second quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.0% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 31.3% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.9% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.12% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $347.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,873,739. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $261.41 and a twelve month high of $356.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $350.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $341.95.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

