Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $4.71 Million Stock Holdings in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,738 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 924 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned 0.45% of Global X MLP ETF worth $4,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLPA. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Global X MLP ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 588.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000.

Shares of MLPA traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $34.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,120. Global X MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.86 and a fifty-two week high of $41.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.70.

