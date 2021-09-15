Dye & Durham Limited (TSE:DND) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

Dye & Durham Limited (TSE:DND) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.019 per share on Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of TSE DND opened at C$45.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$46.49 and its 200 day moving average price is C$44.65. Dye & Durham has a 52 week low of C$19.42 and a 52 week high of C$53.68.

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$84.40 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Dye & Durham will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DND. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Dye & Durham from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$50.50 price target on shares of Dye & Durham in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Dye & Durham from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Dye & Durham from C$65.00 to C$60.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$63.00 price target on shares of Dye & Durham in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$57.90.

About Dye & Durham

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

