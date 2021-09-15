DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (KSM) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 17th

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th.

Shares of NYSE:KSM opened at $12.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.63 and its 200-day moving average is $12.29. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $10.45 and a 1 year high of $12.99.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) by 49.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,240 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,293 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.28% of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.82% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

