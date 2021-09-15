Dusk Network Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $3.08 Million (DUSK)

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 14th. One Dusk Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000345 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dusk Network has a total market cap of $60.27 million and approximately $3.08 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dusk Network has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.13 or 0.00063904 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002857 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67.41 or 0.00142993 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00014403 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $396.76 or 0.00841564 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.09 or 0.00044744 BTC.

About Dusk Network

DUSK is a coin. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 370,663,706 coins. The official message board for Dusk Network is medium.com/dusk-network . Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dusk Network’s official website is www.dusk.network . The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers. “

Dusk Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dusk Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dusk Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

