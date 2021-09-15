Dunelm Group plc (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) Plans None Dividend of $0.85

Posted by on Sep 15th, 2021

Dunelm Group plc (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) announced a None dividend on Thursday, September 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.848 per share on Monday, October 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. This is a boost from Dunelm Group’s previous None dividend of $0.35.

OTCMKTS DNLMY opened at $15.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87 and a beta of -0.24. Dunelm Group has a 1-year low of $15.05 and a 1-year high of $15.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dunelm Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday.

About Dunelm Group

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, divan beds and bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

Further Reading: What is a trade deficit?

Dividend History for Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY)

Receive News & Ratings for Dunelm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunelm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.