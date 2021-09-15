DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) in a research note released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays began coverage on DT Midstream in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research raised DT Midstream from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. US Capital Advisors reissued a hold rating on shares of DT Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Mizuho began coverage on DT Midstream in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on DT Midstream in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.00.

NYSE:DTM opened at $47.22 on Tuesday. DT Midstream has a 1 year low of $38.21 and a 1 year high of $48.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $208.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.36 million. Research analysts expect that DT Midstream will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at $329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

