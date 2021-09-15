Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Raised to Hold at Zelman & Associates

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) was upgraded by analysts at Zelman & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dream Finders Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dream Finders Homes has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.25.

Shares of NASDAQ DFH opened at $19.10 on Wednesday. Dream Finders Homes has a one year low of $17.55 and a one year high of $36.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.80.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $365.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.67 million. Dream Finders Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Dream Finders Homes will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Dream Finders Homes during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Dream Finders Homes during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dream Finders Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. 8.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dream Finders Homes

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single family attached and detached homes in Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, and Austin, as well as in Charlotte and Raleigh.

