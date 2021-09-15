DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) to Issue $0.22 Semi-Annual Dividend

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, September 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.216 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, October 7th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd.

DRDGOLD has increased its dividend payment by 1,278.5% over the last three years.

Get DRDGOLD alerts:

Shares of DRD opened at $9.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $802.34 million, a P/E ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 1.18. DRDGOLD has a 1-year low of $8.73 and a 1-year high of $14.03.

A number of brokerages have commented on DRD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DRDGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on DRDGOLD from $19.25 to $18.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in DRDGOLD stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) by 53.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,708 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in DRDGOLD were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

About DRDGOLD

DRDGOLD Ltd. engages in the business of retreatment of surface gold. It operates through the following segments: Ergo, FWGR, and Other Reconciling Items. The Ergo segment treats slime dams and sand dumps to the south of Johannesburg’s central business district as well as the East and Central Rand goldfields.

Recommended Story: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for DRDGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DRDGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.