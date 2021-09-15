Dominion Resources Black Warrior Trust (OTCMKTS:DOMR) Short Interest Update

Dominion Resources Black Warrior Trust (OTCMKTS:DOMR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, a growth of 5,760.0% from the August 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
OTCMKTS DOMR opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.01. Dominion Resources Black Warrior Trust has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.04.
Dominion Resources Black Warrior Trust Company Profile
