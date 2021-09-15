Dohj LLC Sells 336 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Dohj LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,969 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. Dohj LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Intuit in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Intuit in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

INTU has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Intuit from $498.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America increased their price target on Intuit from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on Intuit in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Intuit from $520.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $544.55.

In other news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total value of $316,054.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at $722,410.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 31,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.57, for a total value of $17,776,615.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,825,819.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 61,112 shares of company stock valued at $34,124,588 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Intuit stock traded down $3.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $565.24. The stock had a trading volume of 10,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,041. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $295.37 and a fifty-two week high of $582.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $536.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $463.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.36 billion, a PE ratio of 75.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.03.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 21.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.22%.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.