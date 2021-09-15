Dohj LLC Purchases Shares of 6,983 DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Dohj LLC bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 188.3% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 291.3% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 1,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.88 per share, with a total value of $44,857.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 1,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,004.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 17,791 shares of company stock worth $684,089 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Bank of America upgraded DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded DXC Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DXC Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.58.

DXC stock remained flat at $$35.38 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 20,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,586,863. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.44. DXC Technology has a fifty-two week low of $15.64 and a fifty-two week high of $44.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.50.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

See Also: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.