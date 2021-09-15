Dohj LLC Purchases 5,577 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Dohj LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Dohj LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Dohj LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $3,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DGRO. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.93. 39,639 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,810,058. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $38.22 and a twelve month high of $53.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.37.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.