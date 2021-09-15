DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 80,600 shares, a growth of 1,544.9% from the August 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 295,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SEB Equities upgraded shares of DNB Bank ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a 224.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DNB Bank ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday.
DNBBY stock opened at $21.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. DNB Bank ASA has a 52 week low of $18.78 and a 52 week high of $24.00.
DNB Bank ASA Company Profile
DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway. The company's personal banking products and services include savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; car, boat, motor vehicle, household contents, home, holiday home, travel, and life insurance products, as well as pet insurance products for cats and dogs; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.
