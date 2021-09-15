DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 80,600 shares, a growth of 1,544.9% from the August 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 295,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SEB Equities upgraded shares of DNB Bank ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a 224.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DNB Bank ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

DNBBY stock opened at $21.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. DNB Bank ASA has a 52 week low of $18.78 and a 52 week high of $24.00.

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter. DNB Bank ASA had a net margin of 35.45% and a return on equity of 9.20%. On average, equities research analysts expect that DNB Bank ASA will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway. The company's personal banking products and services include savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; car, boat, motor vehicle, household contents, home, holiday home, travel, and life insurance products, as well as pet insurance products for cats and dogs; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

