Disruptive Acquisition Co. I’s Lock-Up Period To End on September 20th (OTCMKTS:DISAU)

Disruptive Acquisition Co. I’s (OTCMKTS:DISAU) lock-up period will expire on Monday, September 20th. Disruptive Acquisition Co. I had issued 25,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 24th. The total size of the offering was $250,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I stock opened at $9.86 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.94. Disruptive Acquisition Co. I has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $10.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DISAU. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I during the first quarter worth about $22,584,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the first quarter worth about $12,412,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the first quarter worth about $12,350,000. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the first quarter worth about $12,350,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the first quarter worth about $12,350,000.

Disruptive Acquisition Corporation I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

