DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) – Equities researchers at B. Riley increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of DHI Group in a report issued on Thursday, September 9th. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.02. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for DHI Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

NYSE:DHX opened at $4.17 on Monday. DHI Group has a 1-year low of $1.66 and a 1-year high of $4.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.49.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. DHI Group had a positive return on equity of 4.22% and a negative net margin of 41.36%. The firm had revenue of $28.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.71 million.

DHI Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tieton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DHI Group in the first quarter worth about $3,165,000. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 5.9% in the second quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC now owns 537,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 24,634 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 8.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 202,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 16,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DHI Group in the first quarter worth about $214,000. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DHI Group

DHI Group, Inc engages in the provision data, insights and employment connections through services for technology professionals including technology, security clearance and financial services. It offers its services under the following brands: Dice, Dice Europe, ClearanceJobs, Targeted Job Fairs, eFinancialCareers, Rigzone, Hcareers, and BioSpace.

