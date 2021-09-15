Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) Short Interest Down 99.3% in August

Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.3% from the August 15th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DTCWY traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,124. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.54. Deutsche Wohnen has a fifty-two week low of $22.72 and a fifty-two week high of $32.26.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DTCWY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Commerzbank downgraded shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Deutsche Wohnen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. downgraded shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

Deutsche Wohnen SE is a holding company, which engages in the development and management of residential properties property portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Residential Property Management; Disposals; and Nursing & Assisted Living. The Residential Property Management segment engages in the management of residential properties in the context of active asset management.

