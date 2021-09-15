Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) in a report released on Sunday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded easyJet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded easyJet to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a hold rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, easyJet has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.50.

Get easyJet alerts:

OTCMKTS:EJTTF opened at $7.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 2.01. easyJet has a 52 week low of $6.03 and a 52 week high of $14.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.83.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.