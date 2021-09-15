Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) in a report released on Sunday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded easyJet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded easyJet to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a hold rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, easyJet has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.50.

OTCMKTS:EJTTF opened at $7.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 2.01. easyJet has a 52 week low of $6.03 and a 52 week high of $14.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.83.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

