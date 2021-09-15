Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.14) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Design Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Design Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.69). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.85). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Design Therapeutics.

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Design Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

In other news, Director Arsani William purchased 40,000 shares of Design Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.45 per share, with a total value of $618,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DSGN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Design Therapeutics by 1.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,448,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,168,000 after acquiring an additional 13,714 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Design Therapeutics by 1.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,566,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,941,000 after acquiring an additional 31,445 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Design Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $370,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Design Therapeutics by 291.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 240,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,777,000 after acquiring an additional 178,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Design Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $86,000. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DSGN opened at $16.17 on Friday. Design Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $13.93 and a 52-week high of $50.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.79.

About Design Therapeutics

Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.

