Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Position Trimmed by Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lessened its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 172.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 30.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DELL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Cowen boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered Dell Technologies to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.53.

In other Dell Technologies news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 281,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total value of $26,893,891.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 6,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total value of $591,785.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,796,107 shares of company stock valued at $377,096,557 over the last 90 days. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DELL stock opened at $97.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.35 and a 200-day moving average of $96.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The firm has a market cap of $74.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.99. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.88 and a 12 month high of $104.62.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.55 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 88.70% and a net margin of 3.77%. Dell Technologies’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

