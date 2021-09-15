Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) CFO Thomas W. Sweet Sells 281,818 Shares of Stock

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 281,818 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total transaction of $26,893,891.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

DELL opened at $97.44 on Wednesday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.88 and a 52-week high of $104.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The company has a market cap of $74.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.36.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.55 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 88.70% and a net margin of 3.77%. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,390,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,733,351,000 after buying an additional 1,245,606 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,100,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,604,705,000 after buying an additional 901,473 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,473,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $645,213,000 after buying an additional 770,244 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 119.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,795,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $577,685,000 after buying an additional 3,156,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,043,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $444,565,000 after buying an additional 86,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DELL shares. Societe Generale reduced their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.53.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

