Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:VMM)

Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:VMM) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th.

VMM opened at $14.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.24. Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $12.76 and a fifty-two week high of $14.44.

In other Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 14,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.34 per share, with a total value of $206,438.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, which include airport revenue bonds, city general obligation bonds, continuing care and retirement revenue bonds, corporate backed revenue bonds, escrowed to maturity bonds, higher education revenue bonds, hospital revenue bonds, multifamily housing revenue bonds, municipal lease revenue bonds, parking revenue bonds, political subdivision general obligation bonds, pre-refunded bonds, public power revenue bonds, school district general obligation bonds, single family housing revenue bonds, state general obligation bonds, tax increment and special assessment bonds, territorial general obligation bonds, and territorial revenue bonds.

