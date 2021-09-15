Defis Network (DFS) Price Up 1.5% This Week

Defis Network (CURRENCY:DFS) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 15th. Defis Network has a total market capitalization of $1.37 million and approximately $119,129.00 worth of Defis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Defis Network has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. One Defis Network coin can now be bought for $3.70 or 0.00007799 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.72 or 0.00064693 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002865 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.08 or 0.00149678 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00014422 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $385.69 or 0.00812189 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00046714 BTC.

Defis Network Profile

Defis Network is a coin. It launched on July 22nd, 2017. Defis Network’s total supply is 1,415,428 coins and its circulating supply is 370,848 coins. The official website for Defis Network is www.defis.network . Defis Network’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Users can play DFS games, invest their winnings, and withdraw them quickly to exchanges without facing bots, insider gaming, unfair play or other issues that the current DFS markets face today. DFS feature its own network of unique games exclusively found on Digital Fantasy Sports that no other site has. Instead of complicated verification processes, DFS users can sign up for an online wallet just by using their email. We don’t have any limitations on countries, territories, or nationalities. Everyone can play. With the development and attractions of the cryptocurrency technology, a lot can be done to benefit the players and fans- bringing them more earnings, better cashing out systems as well as more fantasy games. Digital Fantasy Sports has created an ER20 token called DFS that provides a simple secure interface between the players and the league action that they love. DFS is used as an in-game currency on our Digital Fantasy Sports Network creating a transparent network based on Blockchain and Smart Contract technology. “

Buying and Selling Defis Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Defis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Defis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Defis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

