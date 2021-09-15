Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) Short Interest Up 311.5% in August

Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a growth of 311.5% from the August 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 210,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Deep Yellow stock opened at $0.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.55 and its 200-day moving average is $0.57. Deep Yellow has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $0.96.

Deep Yellow Ltd. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation and development of uranium properties. It focuses on the exploration and pre-development activities in Namibia and Africa. The firm holds interest in The Reptile, The Yellow Dune Joint Venture, and The Nova Joint Venture projects.

