Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $16.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Davide Campari Milano SpA is engaged in the beverage industry, which has spirits, wines and soft drinks segments. It products includes Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey and Grand Marnier. Davide Campari Milano SpA headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an underperform rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. upgraded shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Davide Campari-Milano currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.65.

OTCMKTS:DVDCF opened at $14.07 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.83. Davide Campari-Milano has a 52 week low of $10.25 and a 52 week high of $14.47.

Davide Campari-Milano Company Profile

Davide Campari-Milano NV is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through its geographic segments: the Americas; Southern Europe; Middle East and Africa; Northern, Central and Eastern Europe; Asia-Pacific. Its product offerings include aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, and sparkling and still wines under internation brands which include Campari, Aperol, Sky Vodka, Wild Turkey, Appleton Estate, Grand Marnier, and Wray and Nephew.

