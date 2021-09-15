Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 14th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the conglomerate on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%.

Danaher has increased its dividend by 28.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years.

NYSE DHR opened at $324.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $231.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $306.67 and a 200-day moving average of $265.68. Danaher has a fifty-two week low of $201.44 and a fifty-two week high of $333.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Danaher will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 16,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.45, for a total value of $4,766,373.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total value of $3,492,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,477 shares of company stock worth $15,439,958 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Danaher stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,727,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,426 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.92% of Danaher worth $3,683,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DHR shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America upped their target price on Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Danaher in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.53.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

