Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 276 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 9.3% during the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 9,053 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 25.9% during the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 254,535 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,362,000 after purchasing an additional 52,386 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,439,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.8% during the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 447,578 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,356,000 after purchasing an additional 20,564 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.3% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 234,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,591,000 after purchasing an additional 9,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total transaction of $841,568.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 379,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,838,530.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $3,715,257.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 233,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,600,555.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,530 shares of company stock valued at $11,055,715. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $120.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.42. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $70.92 and a 52 week high of $123.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.39 billion, a PE ratio of 51.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.69%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EW shares. Barclays started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.33.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

