Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 19,008 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 85.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,328 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 19,008 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. First Horizon Corp increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 241.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 512 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 579 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 203.2% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 749 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FANG shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $75.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.66 and its 200-day moving average is $80.32. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $102.53.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.49% and a negative net margin of 30.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 295.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 59.21%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

