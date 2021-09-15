Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 98 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 111,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,376,000 after purchasing an additional 41,664 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 71,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares during the period. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $3,611,000. 70.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STZ. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.41.

Shares of STZ opened at $215.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $218.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.63 and a 1-year high of $244.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.33%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

