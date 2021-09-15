Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 3,992 Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 43.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,097 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Perrigo by 6.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 99,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after acquiring an additional 6,205 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Perrigo by 8.6% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 12,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Perrigo by 2.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 71,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Perrigo during the second quarter valued at about $30,988,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Perrigo by 13.4% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. 86.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PRGO opened at $46.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Perrigo Company plc has a one year low of $38.20 and a one year high of $51.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of -17.91 and a beta of 1.17.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $981.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 6.89% and a negative net margin of 7.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.88%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Perrigo from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.25.

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

