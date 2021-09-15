Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,082 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 185.7% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 122.9% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 201.8% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRWD shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.15.

In related news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 128,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.94, for a total transaction of $33,700,493.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Cary Davis sold 4,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.35, for a total transaction of $1,101,202.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 267,254 shares of company stock worth $68,833,228. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $257.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $58.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -310.00 and a beta of 1.23. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.10 and a 52 week high of $289.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.20.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.34% and a negative return on equity of 13.86%. The firm had revenue of $337.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

