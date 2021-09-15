Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Atkore were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Atkore by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,320,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,714,000 after acquiring an additional 27,382 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Atkore by 9.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,170,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,142,000 after acquiring an additional 102,600 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of Atkore by 30.6% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,029,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,047,000 after acquiring an additional 241,519 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Atkore by 4.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 844,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,723,000 after acquiring an additional 35,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Atkore by 6.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 818,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,857,000 after acquiring an additional 52,355 shares in the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ATKR opened at $87.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Atkore Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $98.00. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.27.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.88. Atkore had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 85.22%. The business had revenue of $853.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 121.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $471,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 54,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.13, for a total transaction of $4,891,632.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ATKR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Atkore from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Atkore from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical Raceway; and Mechanical Products and Solutions (MP&S) segments. The Electrical Raceway segment manufactures products that deploy, isolate, and protect a structure’s electrical circuitry from the power source to the final outlet.

