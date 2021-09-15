Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $1.26 Million in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 21,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of Quanterix as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QTRX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Quanterix by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,103,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,966,000 after buying an additional 817,697 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Quanterix by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,914,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,928,000 after buying an additional 171,259 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Quanterix by 273.7% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,300,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,014,000 after buying an additional 952,141 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Quanterix by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 964,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,590,000 after buying an additional 138,771 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Quanterix by 1,135.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 703,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,107,000 after buying an additional 646,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total transaction of $287,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total transaction of $103,537.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,817 shares of company stock valued at $998,631 over the last ninety days. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Quanterix in a report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Quanterix in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Quanterix from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:QTRX opened at $47.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.43. Quanterix Co. has a one year low of $31.24 and a one year high of $92.57. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.19 and a beta of 1.52.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.01). Quanterix had a negative net margin of 26.90% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $25.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.59 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Quanterix Co. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

