Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Avangrid by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,347,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $216,570,000 after purchasing an additional 301,284 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Avangrid by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,014,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $199,965,000 after purchasing an additional 70,618 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Avangrid by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,516,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,005,000 after purchasing an additional 30,452 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Avangrid by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 784,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,075,000 after purchasing an additional 154,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in Avangrid by 199.7% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 644,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,108,000 after purchasing an additional 429,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AGR opened at $51.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.23. Avangrid, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.02 and a 12 month high of $56.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.34 and its 200 day moving average is $51.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 4.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Avangrid’s payout ratio is 87.13%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Avangrid from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Avangrid in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.33.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

